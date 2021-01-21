Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JMPLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold”.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

