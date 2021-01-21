Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 26454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

