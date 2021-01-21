Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

JCI opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 63,249 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 404.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

