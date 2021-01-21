John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 324 ($4.23). Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock opened at GBX 313.90 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.64.

In related news, insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66). Also, insider David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

