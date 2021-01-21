John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of JHML traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

