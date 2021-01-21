Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

JRSH opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.74. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.