Jennifer Babington Purchases 24,960 Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) insider Jennifer Babington acquired 24,960 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984 ($13,044.16).

LON:FCRM opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.62 million and a PE ratio of -130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

