Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Worldline in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Get Worldline alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WWLNF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Worldline stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.