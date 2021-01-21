Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €25.50 Price Target for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.30 ($32.12).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €28.09 ($33.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.08 and its 200 day moving average is €24.31. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

