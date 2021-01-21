Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €25.50 Price Target for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.30 ($32.12).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €28.09 ($33.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.08 and its 200 day moving average is €24.31. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

