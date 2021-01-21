Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

XPEV has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

XPEV stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth about $1,569,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

