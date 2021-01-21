Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for British American Tobacco in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.33.
BTI stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.
