Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for British American Tobacco in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.33.

BTI stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 250,286 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

