Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SSE plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSE in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get SSE alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.