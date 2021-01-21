Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) a €18.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €18.50 ($21.76) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.95 ($23.47).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €15.14 ($17.81) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

