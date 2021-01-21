JD Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,662.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $10,662.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00125746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00285573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00067886 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

