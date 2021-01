Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) vs. Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Jason Industries alerts:

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jason Industries and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jason Industries and Conversion Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 15.71 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jason Industries and Conversion Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Conversion Labs has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.51%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Jason Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.