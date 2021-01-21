Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. 214,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,347. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.