Jane Wright-Mitchell Sells 2,500 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PCVX opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

