Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $339,647,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock worth $375,300,288 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,473,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,585,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAMF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 447,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. Jamf has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

