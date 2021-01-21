James L. L. Tullis Sells 1,014 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $15,727.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of XGN traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,005. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 325,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

