Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $145.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,521,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 452,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

