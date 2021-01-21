Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 22,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,901. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,736 shares of company stock worth $4,887,587 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.