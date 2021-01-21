J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.65.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

