IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.69. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 212,213 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

