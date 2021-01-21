ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $82.90.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ITT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.