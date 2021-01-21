ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.72

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and traded as high as $60.81. ITOCHU shares last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 191,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

