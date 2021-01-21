ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.72

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and traded as high as $60.81. ITOCHU shares last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 191,000 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.