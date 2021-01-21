ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

