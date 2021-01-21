Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Up 33.8%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares were up 33.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 85,874,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 675% from the average daily volume of 11,084,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.