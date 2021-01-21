iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.37. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $258.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

