iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Raised by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,593,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,244,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,933,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.34. 235,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $126.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

