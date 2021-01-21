iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up 0.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 79.5% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 462.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,745,555. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

