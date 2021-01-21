iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 302,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 94,897 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 406,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.32. 17,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $71.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

