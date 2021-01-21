iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $314.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $317.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.