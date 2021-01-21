iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Wealth CMT’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth CMT cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,650,758. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $215.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

