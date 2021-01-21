iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Wealth CMT’s Largest Position

Wealth CMT boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 37.6% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth CMT owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $60,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.60. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

