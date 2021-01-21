iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Wall Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,265,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $535,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.32. 1,562,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

