iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 398,010 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 505,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 181,244 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 438,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 13,897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 380,651 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

