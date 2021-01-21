iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,875 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

