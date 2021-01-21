iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.52

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and traded as high as $33.82. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 411,202 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

