iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.54

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 1824676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

