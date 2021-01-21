iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,797,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

