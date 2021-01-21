iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Holdings Lifted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 250.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 127,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKF traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,344. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $117.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

