iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,304,000 after buying an additional 77,187 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

