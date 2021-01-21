iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.62 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07.

