iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $386.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

