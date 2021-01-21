iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $385.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

