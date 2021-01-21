iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Lowered by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

