Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 59,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,954. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 642.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

