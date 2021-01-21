iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.10). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.77.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,339,912. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of IRTC opened at $268.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.55 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $282.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Earnings History and Estimates for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

