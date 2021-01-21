IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) Trading Up 0%

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) shares were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.67. Approximately 608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 97,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.