iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.18. Approximately 1,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80.

